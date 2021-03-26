Pelham woman, still grieving the loss of her husband, now has to deal with tornado damage done to her home

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is widespread damage in Shelby County tonight, after tornados swept through Thursday night.
The City of Pelham was one of the hardest hit areas, and neighbors are now digging through the debris left behind.
Several homes in the Cross-Creek Neighborhood were demolished. Marilyn Canant’s home was one of many along Colesbury Circle that had significant tree damage. Canant is grateful no one was home when the tornado hit, saying everyone was at work. But nothing could have prepared her for when she turned the corner and saw what had happened to her house.
Taking a beat, Canant said it could have been much worse. She said her home isn’t nearly as bad as some others in the neighborhood. She spent much of Friday making phone calls to her insurance company, a tree removal service, as well as family and friends.
But adding to all the devastation is the fact that her husband died of COVID-19 just weeks ago.
“It would be a lot easier if he was here, but…I know he’s watching over us. So, we’re good,” Canant said through tears.
She said friend, family, neighbors, and church groups have been helping her clean up, and are offering as much support as they can.
For now, she’s staying a hotel and waiting to hear from her insurance before planning her next steps.
