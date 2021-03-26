Pelham woman says having a plan and prayer saved them during tornado

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many in Pelham are in recovery mode tonight after a tornado blew through the area causing severe damage to many homes. Jackie Davis has been living at her home on Colesbury Circle for 46 years, but it only took seconds for a tornado to severely damage it.
Davis, her daughter, and granddaughter were doing some shopping at Walmart when they started getting tornado warning alerts on their phones. They quickly checked out and sped home leaving the groceries in the car.
Davis said she had been watching J-P’s forecasts days before, so she already had a plan for when the tornadoes hit. She placed helmets, blankets, an airhorn and other items by the steps, so they could grab them on the way downstairs. Davis said they went under the house into the crawl space, thinking it would be the safest place because it’s made of cinder blocks.
She said her daughter, Melissa, said a prayer, and just as she was saying, “Amen,” they could hear the tornado right over them.
“And we thought my house…the upstairs had just been demolished. It sounded so strong and you could hear stuff hitting the house. Now, we didn’t hear the tree hit the house, but you could hear debris hitting the house. And we were just scared to death when we got out,” Davis said.
Davis said the tree went through roof, and the ceiling of one of her bedrooms has collapsed.
She said all of the insulation is all over the room and rain has also poured in causing water damage throughout her home.
She said an inspector will be out soon, and once the damage is assessed, she’ll go from there.
But she says she’s happy to be alive and able to talk with us.
