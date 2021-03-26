New COVID vaccination site coming to location near Birmingham airport

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County residents will soon have access to a new COVID-19 vaccination site near the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.
The vaccination site is a collaboration between the Jefferson County Department of Health, Doctor Celeste MD, Bruno Event Team, the City of Birmingham, Birmingham Airport Authority and Kaiser Aircraft Industries.
The drive-thru vaccination site is by appointment only. Appointments will be prioritized for folks who registered to receive the vaccine at the Jefferson County EMA website.
Those who do not have access to the website can call the Jefferson County Vaccine Call Center Monday – Saturday, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at (205) 858-2221.
“This site is an ideal location to serve all of Jefferson County,” said Dr. Mark Wilson, Jefferson County Health Officer. “This collaborative effort will help move us more quickly toward the herd immunity needed to end this pandemic.”
“Ensuring the health and wellness of our community is a key priority for my administration,” Mayor Randall Woodfin said. “One of the biggest hurdles in administering vaccinations has been access. We’re grateful that this new site will allow more Birmingham families to be able to receive vaccines, protecting not only themselves but their loved ones as well.”
For more information on who is currently eligible to receive the vaccine, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.