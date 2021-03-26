Investigation underway after 10-year-old is shot in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a 10-year-old arrived at St. Vincent’s East suffering from a gunshot wound Thursday evening.
Preliminary investigation suggests another child got hold of the weapon and accidently discharged it.
Police say they were notified around 5 p.m. after the child was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle with life threatening injuries. The child’s condition has since been listed as stable.
This investigation is ongoing. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.