Investigation underway after 10-year-old is shot in Birmingham
By WBRC Staff | March 25, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 10:36 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a 10-year-old arrived at St. Vincent’s East suffering from a gunshot wound Thursday evening.

Preliminary investigation suggests another child got hold of the weapon and accidently discharged it.

Police say they were notified around 5 p.m. after the child was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle with life threatening injuries. The child’s condition has since been listed as stable.

This investigation is ongoing. Please check back for updates.

