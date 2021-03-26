Husband, wife dead following murder-suicide in Etowah Co.

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A family dispute turned deadly on Wednesday morning when a man shot and killed his wife and then himself, according to police.
Etowah County Deputies responded to a residence on Dee Hicks Rd just after 9 a.m. following a 911 call requesting a welfare check on the residents. Family members were unable to make contact with them on Wednesday morning.
Deputies arrived on scene to find both occupants dead inside the residence.
Investigators say there is no threat to the community, and request that the family be given privacy.
