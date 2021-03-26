How to help families with donations for tornado relief

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Severe storms ripped through Alabama on Thursday, leaving extensive damage. Many people lost their homes, and others are badly damaged.
If you’d like to help by donating to the families, you can do so by the following:
- Online: helpsalvationarmy.org
- Donate by phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY
- Mail checks to: The Salvation Army, PO Box 11005, Birmingham, AL 35202
You can designate “March Alabama Tornadoes” on all donations.
The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham released the following information:
The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham is mobilized and is deploying its network of trained disaster staff and volunteers to impacted areas of the Greater Birmingham area to assist those affected by the tornadoes that struck the Jefferson and Shelby county areas on March 25, 2021. A mobile canteen and mobile roving unit have been activated to provide meals, snacks, hydration, clean-up kits, tarps and emotional and spiritual care to first responders and survivors today.
“We are actively providing food, hydration and emotional support throughout the affected areas,” said Major Charles Powell, Area Commander, The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham “Our trained disaster staff is ready to provide hope and comfort to the communities. We are working with the local EMA to best serve where needed and we will be here to serve as long as we are needed.”
If you would like to donate to support our relief efforts, you may do so at www.helpsalvationarmy.org or you can call 205.328.2420 or mail a donation to The Salvation Army, PO BOX 11005, Birmingham AL 35202. Please mark checks “March Alabama Tornadoes.”
