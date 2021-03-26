Hale County EMA Director explains how many homes were damaged or destroyed by a storm Thursday

HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden Friday said damage assessment teams are still out, surveying the destruction from a storm that passed through the area Thursday.
They determined at least 40 homes in the county were destroyed and more than 100 homes were damaged in places like Sawyerville off Highway 14 and in areas north of Greensboro.
Weeden said a mile-wide tornado destroyed homes in its path and damaged others on its outskirts. He called damage from Thursday’s storm similar to the 2011 tornado.
“So the 2011 tornado was similar. We had more fatalities. We had more injuries in that tornado. But the damage is about the same,” Weeden continued.
Power is also out in some parts of Hale County. It could take several days before its restored. Hale County EMA is also working to find temporary and extended housing with people who lost homes and had significant damage.
