GBHS providing aide, shelter for animals displaced by possible tornadoes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) is offering aide and shelter for animals displaced by the severe weather on Thursday.
Animals who were available for adoption prior to the storms are being transported to shelters around the country to make way for stray animals or animals needing emergency boarding services, pet supplies, and vaccines after the storms that devastated many Birmingham communities.
Those in need of assistance can visit this website, email TornadoRelief@gbhs.org, or call 205-397-8534.
Donations of wet or dry pet food, non-clumping cat litter, kennels, new pet beds, collars, leashes, tarps, towels/hand towels, and cat or dog toys will be collected at the GBHS Adoption Center located at 300 Snow Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35209. Monetary donations can also be made at this link.
“Serving is the cornerstone for the GBHS mission, and in times like this, it is more important than ever to assist our neighbors in need,” said Allison Back Cornelius, CEO of GBHS. “Our hearts break for the families affected by yesterday’s storms, and we hope this assistance will lessen the burden they face during this trying time.”
