FIRST ALERT for more rain and storms this weekend

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is watching a stalled boundary to our north that could produce strong and severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has issued an enhanced risk (3 out of 5 threat) for parts of west Tennessee, north Mississippi, and northeastern Arkansas. A standard slight risk (2 out of 5 threat) has been issued for parts of northwest Alabama. A marginal risk (1 out of 5 threat) includes parts of Central Alabama mainly for areas along and north of I-20/59. A boundary of storms are forecast to develop in this region capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. The good news is that most of our models keep the storms in north Alabama and Tennessee for Saturday afternoon. We’ll hold on to a 30% chance for scattered storms for areas along and north of I-20/59 Saturday. Temperatures are forecast to warm up into the upper 70s and lower 80s. With enough heat and unstable air, an isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out. The areas that could see storms tomorrow include Marion, Lamar, Fayette, Winston, Cullman, Blount, and Etowah counties. Best chance for showers or storms will likely occur during the first half of Saturday. Most of the storms will stay to our north Saturday afternoon and evening keeping us mostly dry and warm with a mostly cloudy sky.