FIRST ALERT for more rain and storms this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It has been a rough 24 hours for Alabama. We saw a couple of long track tornadoes that brought a lot of damage over a large area. Preliminary reports of up to 23 tornadoes occurred yesterday with most of them in Alabama, according to the Storm Prediction Center. No doubt this number will go up as daylight shows us the true extent of damage that occurred across Central Alabama. It will likely take several days for the National Weather Service to survey the damage. Prayers go out to all of the people impacted by yesterday’s severe weather.
First Alert AccuTrack is showing mostly quiet weather. No active watches or warnings in effect for Central Alabama besides flood warnings due to all the rain we recorded yesterday. We are watching some showers off to our southeast that will gradually move off to the south. We’ll hold on to a small chance for spotty showers before 9 AM, but most of today will end up dry and quiet. Temperatures are cooler in northwest Alabama where most spots are in the 50s. Areas south and east of Birmingham remain in the 60s. We should see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs climbing into the mid 70s. Plan for northwest winds today at 5-10 mph. Today’s weather should remain quiet as so many people clean up and try to recover from yesterday’s tornado outbreak.
Small Chance for Strong Storms Tonight: Another warm front is forecast to lift northwards tonight. As it moves into Central Alabama, there’s a small chance we could see a few showers tonight. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the lower 60s. I want to give northwest Alabama a first alert for the potential to see isolated thunderstorms early Saturday morning between 3 AM- 8 AM. Storms that form have the potential to become strong. Main threats will be strong winds, large hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. The threat for severe weather appears very low, but it is not zero. Areas to watch will include Lamar, Fayette, Marion, and Winston counties. Most of us will remain dry.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is watching a stalled boundary to our north that could produce strong and severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has issued an enhanced risk (3 out of 5 threat) for parts of west Tennessee, north Mississippi, and northeastern Arkansas. A standard slight risk (2 out of 5 threat) has been issued for parts of northwest Alabama. A marginal risk (1 out of 5 threat) includes parts of Central Alabama mainly for areas along and north of I-20/59. A boundary of storms are forecast to develop in this region capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. The good news is that most of our models keep the storms in north Alabama and Tennessee for Saturday afternoon. We’ll hold on to a 30% chance for scattered storms for areas along and north of I-20/59 Saturday. Temperatures are forecast to warm up into the upper 70s and lower 80s. With enough heat and unstable air, an isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out. The areas that could see storms tomorrow include Marion, Lamar, Fayette, Winston, Cullman, Blount, and Etowah counties. Best chance for showers or storms will likely occur during the first half of Saturday. Most of the storms will stay to our north Saturday afternoon and evening keeping us mostly dry and warm with a mostly cloudy sky.
Cold Front Moves in Sunday Morning: A cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Sunday. The good news is that most of the energy with this system is forecast to move out of our area as rain and storms move into Central Alabama. What does that mean? It means our severe threat appears low Sunday. Main concerns will be gusty winds and small hail. Plan for a line of showers and storms to move through Central Alabama Sunday morning with most of us drying out by Sunday afternoon. Rain chance around 80%.
Unsettled Weather Early Next Week: The first half of next week is looking a little unsettled with several chances to see rain. Models show drastic differences in the forecast for next Monday. The GFS model shows us dry and sunny while the European model shows a disturbance giving us widespread showers and slightly cooler temperatures. With drastic differences in the models, I’ll introduce a 20% chance for an isolated shower. I’m leaning towards the drier and sunny solution from the GFS. High temperatures will end up a little cooler Monday with highs in the mid 60s. Rain chances will likely increase by next Wednesday into Thursday morning as a strong cold front moves into the area. We could see some thunderstorms, but it doesn’t look like a classic setup that would give us an organized threat for nasty weather. If severe weather increases, we will let you know.
Turning Cold End of Next Week: Both of our GFS and European models are hinting at significantly colder air for the start of April. Temperatures could end up in the upper 50s for highs next Thursday. We could see freezing temperatures next Friday and Saturday morning - April 2 and April 3. Upper 20s and lower 30s are definitely possible next weekend. I am mentioning this in case you wanted to get an early start to planting your garden. You might want to wait. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. Have a safe weekend-
