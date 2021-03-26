Donations pour in for Hale County storm victims

HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Greensboro Baptist Church is one of three distribution sites set up in Hale County after storms ripped through the county Thursday. Other parts of the county are also stepping up to help.
WBRC visited Hale County Middle and High Schools Friday morning. All public schools in the county closed for the day because of wide-spread storm damage. School leaders decided to become a drop-off spot for donations. They collected food, water, clothes, cleaning supplies and other items.
One of the organizers said with this being the second big storm to affect Hale County in two weeks, a lot of people lost belongings and maybe hope. They want to be able to support one another at this time.
“There’s a lot of things happening right now. We’re trying to first of all, people get the help they need. Make sure nobody is in danger of anything and what not,” Eric Perry, the Hale County Middle School Principal explained.
People interested in making donations to that effort can contact Hale County Middle and High Schools for more information.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.