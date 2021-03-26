Damage reports out of Hale and Bibb Counties

HALE CO, Ala. (WBRC) - Pictures and reports of damage continue to come in from Hale County and Bibb county after a violent long trek tornado moved through the state Thursday afternoon.
Homes crumbled, trees snapped and roads are impassable in areas of Bibb County including West Blocton and Brent
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division reports the following road conditions:
Bibb County – Reports of trees down on Alabama 5 South of Brent.
Partial roadway blockage on U.S. 82 near the 85 mile marker.
Power lines and trees down on Alabama 382 (Montgomery Road).
Hale County - Reports of trees down on Hale County 21 and Hale County 4.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.