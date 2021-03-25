Officer injured in high speed chase in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 17-year-old is in custody and a Tuscaloosa police officer has been hospitalized after a high speed chase in Tuscaloosa ended in a multi-vehicle crash on McFarland Blvd in front of University Mall Wednesday night.
According to TPD, around 8:25 p.m. an officer on patrol near 15th St. and 10th Ave. attempted to stop a white Nissan Juke. The driver failed to stop, instead leading officers down McFarland Boulevard, west on to James I. Harrison Parkway and through surrounding neighborhoods before returning to the area of the mall.
The chase got up to 100 miles per hour before the suspects vehicle overturned and caused a multi-vehicle collision. The officer was injured in the crash and treated at DCH Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.
At 9:30 p.m. a 17-year-old was taken into custody and officers searched the area for a possible second suspect.
That portion of McFarland Boulevard will remained closed to traffic while the road is cleared and officers continue the search.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.