Legion Field now a non-appointment vaccine site

The soft opening began yesterday with 200 Pfzier doses given out and double that today. Sponsored by Councilman John Hilliard and the Birmingham City Council, the site will be open from 10 a.m. daily until 6 p.m. and you do not need an appointment to show up. You do need some form of identification when you get there, and they ask that people qualified for the vaccine under state guidelines show up. Next week they expect to detail plans on how long this clinic will last and if they can expand its hours.