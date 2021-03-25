City of Birmingham opening safe rooms Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service has announced the city’s community safe rooms will open at 11:30 a.m. Thursday for those who need shelter ahead of anticipated severe weather.
People at the shelters are reminded to wear face coverings and remain socially distant.
Safe rooms are located at the following locations:
Birmingham – Jimmie Hudson Park
305 Pratt Highway
Birmingham – Pratt City Park
1331 3rd Street
Birmingham – Smithfield Estates
1707-B Huntington Drive
Birmingham – South Hampton School
565 Sheridan Road
