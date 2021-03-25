City of Birmingham opening safe rooms Thursday

By WBRC Staff | March 25, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT - Updated March 25 at 11:15 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service has announced the city’s community safe rooms will open at 11:30 a.m. Thursday for those who need shelter ahead of anticipated severe weather.

People at the shelters are reminded to wear face coverings and remain socially distant.

Safe rooms are located at the following locations:

Birmingham – Jimmie Hudson Park

305 Pratt Highway

Birmingham – Pratt City Park

1331 3rd Street

Birmingham – Smithfield Estates

1707-B Huntington Drive

Birmingham – South Hampton School

565 Sheridan Road

