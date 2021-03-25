BJCTA service curtailed for routes in B’ham due to severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) service is being curtailed due to the current trajectory of the impending storms.
BJCTA says it affects the following routes: 280, 31, Magic City Connector, MaxDirect Service in Mountain Brook and Paratransit vehicles. All buses on those routes are to immediately return to Central Station for customers and operators to take cover.
Customers can check the BJCTA website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for regular updates.
