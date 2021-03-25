ALEA releases road closures and conditions across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Trees and debris from storms blocked roads across east, west and north central Alabama Thursday night.
ALEA updated conditions at 5:30 p.m.:
Birmingham Post
AL 119 West of I 65 report of trees down blocking the roadway
AL 119 is closed from I 65 to US 280
US 280 Eagle Point Area is Closed due to Tornado Damage
AL 261 (Helena) is closed
Jacksonville Post
AL 144 @ Boiling Spring trees across roadway
US 431 NB @ Teresa Cheatham Blocked due to debris
AL 144 @ Collins Rd trees and power lines across roadway
Roy Webb Rd @ Cedar Springs Rd trees across roadway (Volunteer Fire Department is clearing the trees)
US 278 (Piedmont) @ Kimberly Power line 6′ Above roadway
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.