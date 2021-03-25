ALEA releases road closures and conditions across Alabama

Damage in Eagle Point - Shelby County (Source: Kyle Roberts)
By WBRC Staff | March 25, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 5:36 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Trees and debris from storms blocked roads across east, west and north central Alabama Thursday night.

ALEA updated conditions at 5:30 p.m.:

Birmingham Post

AL 119 West of I 65 report of trees down blocking the roadway

AL 119 is closed from I 65 to US 280

US 280 Eagle Point Area is Closed due to Tornado Damage

AL 261 (Helena) is closed

Damage in Old Town Helena
Jacksonville Post

AL 144 @ Boiling Spring trees across roadway

US 431 NB @ Teresa Cheatham Blocked due to debris

AL 144 @ Collins Rd trees and power lines across roadway

Roy Webb Rd @ Cedar Springs Rd trees across roadway (Volunteer Fire Department is clearing the trees)

US 278 (Piedmont) @ Kimberly Power line 6′ Above roadway

