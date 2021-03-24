20-year-old man killed in Walker County accident

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - A 20-year-old Townley man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
Alabama State Troopers said Jacob Cooper was killed at 6:00 a.m. when he lost control of his car, drove off the road, traveled down a steep embankment and struck a tree.
Troopers said Cooper was driving in limited-visibility weather conditions. The crash occurred seven miles west of Jasper on Alabama 124 at the 5.7 mile marker.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
