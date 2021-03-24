Tuscaloosa Incident Command activated ahead of Thursday’s First Alert Weather Day

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Incident Command plays a key role in how city resources can be used to address any problems caused by severe weather Thursday.
“We recently remodeled some areas in the city hall to be able to create an incident command space, so it’s already set up and ready for us to use, like severe weather events like we’re expecting tomorrow,” said Tera Tubbs, Executive Director of Infrastructure and Public Services.
She said Tuscaloosa Incident Command is currently on level one activation. It is filled with dozens of computer monitors and TV screens showing camera views around the city.
“What time do we expect the storm to be here? Do we expect it to hit? If we have to open shelters,” Tubbs explained regarding the information IC would share in an emergency.
People there will be able to see how severe weather is affecting the city or get up to the minute information from state and local EMA or the National Weather Service. Tubbs added they often get a lot of questions of where people can find shelter if there’s a tornado warning in effect. They’re prepared to get that and other information out quickly
“We’ll also be looking at the weather and the timing to determine whether we need to hold our crews over or maybe adjust our schedules tomorrow. And we will be able to respond most efficiently and also look out where we need to house assets.”
Tuscaloosa Incident Command has 4 levels of activation. Tubbs believes they could move to level 2 by Thursday morning.
