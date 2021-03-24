School systems make changes ahead of severe weather threat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School systems, including colleges made changes to their schedules ahead of the FIRST ALERT WEATHER Day Thursday, March 25.
Here is a list for Thursday:
Attalla City Schools closed
Birmingham City Schools virtual
Cullman County school campuses will be closed Thursday (classes virtual)
Etowah County Schools closed
Gadsden City Schools closed
Legacy Prep Charter School will dismiss at 12:00
Pell City Schools closing at 1:30
Peppermint Patty closing at 11:00
Wallace State Community College closing at 11:00
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.