New program in Birmingham offers free mammograms to public housing residents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is a new health initiative aimed at keeping women healthy.
Public housing residents in Birmingham now have a chance to get a free mammogram.
Since the onset of the pandemic, studies show more women have skipped this important life-saving exam and there has been concern from women getting vaccinated because swelling can appear afterwards. But health advocates said as long as they’re scheduled properly mammograms can be accurately read.
The partnership removes the cost of the exam.
To schedule one of the 145 exams call 205-588-0703.
