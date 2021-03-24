Is it now safe to have a prom?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought on a wave of canceled or modified events for high school seniors, including graduation and prom.
Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed distancing guidelines for schools, state health leaders have guidance on how to safely have a senior prom.
Several local school districts are choosing to have a prom, but with dancing, eating, pictures, and lots of laughs, the celebratory dance could become a super spreader event.
Deputy State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers said if schools follow guidelines closely, they should be able to have the dance safely.
“The overall size of the venue. The ventilation of the venue. The ability to manage persons for social distancing. The ability to manage any food service,” Dr. Landers said.
But Landers said if schools do not follow mitigation guidelines, it could lead to an outbreak.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.