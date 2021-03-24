Family still waiting for answers, justice in toddler’s shooting death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Who killed 2-year-old Major Noah Omari Turner? It’s a question the toddler’s family desperately wants to know as Birmingham police have continued investigating for over a month now.
“This is a call to action because the person is still at large. The person is still walking around in this community,” said Police Chief Patrick Smith.
Smith has pleaded with the community for answers in the case, but there have still been no arrests.
“We’d give anything to get him back, but we know he’s not coming back, but to know that his killer is still out there hurts even more because he was an innocent baby,” said Major’s Godmother Domonique Howard.
It’s a devastating waiting game for Major’s family. They want justice in the toddler’s death.
Birmingham PD released the following update Tuesday:
Detectives continues to work diligent in the Major Turner case. Tips have come and the case is progressing , however an arrest has not been made. We are still urging the community to provide information by contacting Crime Stoppers. Please refer to the Youth Gun Violence PSA on our social media outlets as a call to action.
Major was killed when someone shot into his home at Kimbrough Homes Housing Authority multiple times in early February. There is still a $10,000 reward offered for any information leading to an arrest in the case.
