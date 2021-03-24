Dan Sartain, Birmingham singer and barber, dies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Singer and barber Dan Sartain has died. He died Saturday at the age of 39.
Dan was a musician, later turned barber, who toured the world and at one time opened for acts like The White Stripes.
This was the post on the GoFundMe page that was set up to help fund his burial.
Dan Sartain left us many memories and music, but has unfortunately left us way too early. As wonderful as his legacy is, he had no plans for the unmentionable, and thus, here we are. We aren’t trying to do much but have a small service for family and friends, and with Dans wide range of friends, this should be achievable. From all of his family, we thank you....
The fund has raised more than $25,000 and will also go toward Dan’s daughter Audrey.
WBRC FOX6 News talked to Dan back in 2018 when he opened the old Hippodrome Barber shop in Woodlawn.
