Birmingham PD vows to continue cracking down on street racing as family mourns loss of loved one

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police say they are continuing to crack down on street racing after a woman was killed when she was hit head on by a woman police say was racing.
Brandy Ballard was good at making people feel special and keeping the family together.
“She was the glue,” said her niece Tabatha Moore. “For Easter or Christmas or anything like that, if someone wasn’t here she was calling them to make sure they’re coming.”
Ballard was killed early Sunday morning in a crash on Arkadelphia Road. Birmingham police say she was hit head on by another driver who was involved in street racing.
Carmesia Flannigan, 22, faces murder charges in Ballard’s death. Flannigan was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
WBRC asked Birmingham police about issues with street racing Tuesday and were told it’s something officers are working to combat through weekly crackdown operations.
The department released the following statement:
The Birmingham Police Department has taken a proactive approach to combat organized street racing and isolated street racing such as this incident. With a growing concern of street racing, additional resources have been utilized over the course of recent months to aid in covert operations conducted weekly. Within the past month, The Birmingham Police Department has written 490 citations, made 4 arrest, recovered 4 firearms and a stolen vehicle during street racing operations.
Although we have seen a decline in street racing, one fatality is one too many. The Birmingham Police Department will continue efforts to prevent tragedies such as this. We encourage the community to contact authorities if racing or wreck less behaviors are observed from motorist. Our heartfelt condolences are with the victim’s family.
Ballard’s family adding this message to Birmingham PD’s warning about street racing.
“Think before you act. It could be your child, sister, brother, mother, father, grandparent,” said Moore. “Don’t just jump in the car and let’s go race.”
The family says Ballard was between shifts as a caregiver when she was hit and killed. A GoFundMe is set up to help with her funeral expenses.
