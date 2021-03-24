Behind the Front: Storm Anxiety

This week on Behind The Front, WBRC Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice talks with psychologist Dr. Josh Klapow to understand storm anxiety. J-P has noticed an increase in people writing him to describe a debilitating fear associated with severe storms. Dr. Klapow says it’s not that storm anxiety is increasing, but platforms like social media are exposing what is actually a common problem. Find out the psychology behind severe weather and how to keep it from stressing you out.