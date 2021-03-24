Ala. AG joins 12 states filing suit to stop suspension on new oil and gas drilling on federal lands

“Seven days after President Biden was sworn into office, he issued an executive order declaring a moratorium on future oil and gas leasing and drilling permits on federal lands,” said Attorney General Marshall. “This action came immediately after the U.S. Department of Interior similarly halted oil and gas development and exploration under existing leases. The result is an effective ban by the Biden administration on a major component of America’s strategy for energy independence. As gas prices have risen precipitously since Biden took office, his ban on future energy development on government lands is a direct affront to American families’ livelihoods and our national security. I have joined with 12 other states in challenging the Biden administration’s energy ban which violates both the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act (OCSLA) and the Mineral Leasing Act (MLA).”