Tuscaloosa County EMA Director feels people are taking severe weather threats more seriously

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The scene of people packing the tornado shelter at Tuscaloosa’s McDonald Hughes Center last Wednesday made Nick Lolley feel more secure that folks are taking heed to severe weather warnings.
“I can say about last week, looks to me like people took it seriously,” said Lolley, Tuscaloosa County’s EMA Director.
That shelter on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard is one of 27 public storm shelters in Tuscaloosa County.
On Tuesday, Lolley suggested people living in the county take the time now before Thursday’s First Alert Weather Day, to see which one of those storm shelters is closest to where they live.
“That’s good to see people are heeding the warnings. That’s what we want them to do. We want them in a shelter. We don’t want you in a house,” Lolley continued.
Many of those people who showed up at the McDonald Hughes shelter prepared ahead of time and were in place before Tuscaloosa went under a Tornado Warning Wednesday.
Lolley hoped people will also get items for weather alerts before there’s a storm.
“Have more than one way to get weather. Weather radio, go out and buy one today. Don’t wait until tomorrow afternoon. Also, have your phone charged up Wednesday night going into Thursday,” said Lolley.
To find the closest storm shelter to where you live in Tuscaloosa County and sign up for TuscAlert emergency warnings on your phone, you can click here.
You can also download the WBRC First Alert Weather app for your smartphone. Just search for ‘WBRC’ in your app store.
