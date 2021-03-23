St. Clair Correctional Facility officer arrested for custodial sexual misconduct

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, the ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division (LESD) arrested Basic Correctional Officer Briana Matthews, 27, for custodial sexual misconduct at the St. Clair Correctional Facility.
Officials say Matthews resigned from the ADOC after questioning and arrest. She has since been released on $5,000 bond.
At this time, LESD’s investigation into the incident is ongoing. More information will be available once the investigation concludes.
