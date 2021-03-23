Open COVID vaccine slots available at Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center wants veterans looking to get their COVID vaccine to know there are several COVID-19 vaccine slots still open this week.
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Director John Merkle said they want every eligible veteran in our area that wants a vaccine to receive the shot. Now is the perfect time, according to the director, to schedule your appointment since they have enough supply and times available.
The VA utilizes the Moderna vaccine, which is a two-dose shot. It becomes effective 28 days from the first dose. Veterans must be enrolled and eligible to receive VA healthcare to get the shot at this time.
Eligible and enrolled veterans are asked to contact the VA Call Center at 205-554-2010 during normal business hours to schedule their vaccine appointment. You can also find eligibility information here.
