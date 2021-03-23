Montgomery Fire Rescue donates truck to Lipscomb Fire Dept.

LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WBRC) - A special life-saving donation from Montgomery heroes to heroes in Lipscomb.
Friday, March 19, the Montgomery Fire Rescue Department donated a Fire Pumper truck to Lipscomb Fire in Jefferson County and Fire Chief Jay Jennings.
The truck donation was on behalf of Montgomery Fire Chief Miford Jordan and Mayor Steven Reed.
Lipscomb, which has three paid firefighters and 14 volunteers, will add this new truck to the one fire pumper apparatus they have.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.