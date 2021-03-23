2 men, dog safely escape morning house fire in Brighton

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man and his adult son were able to escape a house fire in Brighton Tuesday morning.
Crews on the scene say they responded to the 5000 block of West Street just before 4:30 a.m. Neighbors say the two men both got out safely. A dog was also able to escape the home.
One neighbor said the fire started in the back of the home. The firefighters gave most of their attention to the back of the home, and most of the damage appeared to be in that part of the house.
