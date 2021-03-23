FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Get ready for another round of high impact weather capable of producing strong long track tornadoes. Severe weather parameters continue to increase for Alabama and Mississippi.
The greatest risk for severe weather begins around 1pm Thursday and continues through at least midnight. The main threat will be for areas west of I-65, but during the evening a severe threat will continue for East Alabama with slightly lower threats.
We are seeing increasing instability and wind shear ahead of our next storm system.
You know the drill. Have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts including our First Alert Weather app and NOAA weather radio.
Make sure you have a severe weather plan now. This is critical. We will have plenty of updates on our First Alert weather app and on WBRC FOX6 News.
