First Alert for rainy conditions Tuesday afternoon

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front Thursday that could produce strong and severe thunderstorms across Central Alabama. The latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has areas along and west of I-65 in an enhanced risk for severe storms. It is a threat level of 3 out of 5. A standard slight risk is out for east Alabama which is a threat level 2 out of 5. Main concern is the threat for damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. While the potential of severe weather exists, I will say it isn’t a done deal as models continue to show some differences. The European model remains the most aggressive model showing a very strong area of low pressure developing across Missouri. If this verifies, severe weather is likely. The GFS and NAM models aren’t as aggressive and show a small chance for severe weather with heavy rain shaping up across west-northwest Alabama. We will have to monitor radar trends and figure out how much moisture will spread ahead of this cold front. There’s a chance the severe threat could be lower if we see widespread rain across north and Central Alabama. Along with a severe threat, I can’t rule out the potential to see flash flooding in parts of north Alabama and west Alabama. Just make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather information. I think this forecast will change over the next 24 hours, so stay with us for the latest details.