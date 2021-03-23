First Alert for rainy conditions Tuesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! It is a warm start to the morning with temperatures mostly in the 60s. Not a bad idea to grab an umbrella before you walk out the door today. We are watching a weak cold front that will move through our area this afternoon and evening. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is showing some very light showers across parts of Central Alabama. The best chance for showers to move into Central Alabama will likely occur during the late morning hours and continue into the afternoon hours. Rain that falls today will likely end up light to moderate with the heaviest rain staying in south Alabama. No severe weather is expected today as the atmosphere looks to remain stable. Rainfall totals will likely end up around a quarter of an inch or less. Higher totals south and west of Birmingham with lower rainfall totals in east Alabama. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon with a cloudy sky. It will end up a little breezy today with southeast winds at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. Rain chances look to taper off a little late this evening and tonight.
First Alert for Spotty Showers Wednesday: Tonight we’ll end up mostly dry with a small chance for widely scattered showers. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the upper 50s. Wednesday is shaping up to be mostly cloudy with most of the rain staying south of I-20. We’ll hold on to a 30% chance for showers with highs in the lower 70s. Rain in south Alabama is forecast to move northwards Wednesday evening into Thursday morning as a warm front approaches Central Alabama. Wednesday night is looking soggy with some embedded thunderstorms with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s and lower 60s. No severe weather is expected at this time, but I can’t rule out some gusty winds and lightning early Thursday morning.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front Thursday that could produce strong and severe thunderstorms across Central Alabama. The latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has areas along and west of I-65 in an enhanced risk for severe storms. It is a threat level of 3 out of 5. A standard slight risk is out for east Alabama which is a threat level 2 out of 5. Main concern is the threat for damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. While the potential of severe weather exists, I will say it isn’t a done deal as models continue to show some differences. The European model remains the most aggressive model showing a very strong area of low pressure developing across Missouri. If this verifies, severe weather is likely. The GFS and NAM models aren’t as aggressive and show a small chance for severe weather with heavy rain shaping up across west-northwest Alabama. We will have to monitor radar trends and figure out how much moisture will spread ahead of this cold front. There’s a chance the severe threat could be lower if we see widespread rain across north and Central Alabama. Along with a severe threat, I can’t rule out the potential to see flash flooding in parts of north Alabama and west Alabama. Just make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather information. I think this forecast will change over the next 24 hours, so stay with us for the latest details.
Drying Out Friday: Friday is shaping up to be mostly dry with most of the rain out of Central Alabama by 9 AM. We’ll likely see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Friday afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the mid 70s. I don’t see any sign of cool air behind the cold front once it impacts us Thursday. Enjoy the dry weather Friday because rain returns over the weekend.
Wet Weekend: Models are hinting at a disturbance setting up across the Southeast Saturday into Sunday. Showers are looking likely along and north of I-20 Saturday afternoon. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. I can’t rule out the potential to see heavy rain and strong thunderstorms as instability will be a little higher. Rain chances look high as we head into Saturday night and into Sunday as the disturbance finally moves to the south as a cold front. Scattered showers and storms will be likely Sunday with drier conditions expected Sunday night. Temperatures will go from the 70s this weekend to highs back into the 60s next Monday and Tuesday.
Potential Rainfall Totals: The Weather Prediction Center from NOAA is forecasting rainfall totals to add up around 3-5 inches for most of Central Alabama over the next seven days. Some spots could easily see higher totals. Flash flooding will become a concern Thursday and especially over the weekend if an axis of rainfall sets up and falls over the same area. Just remember to never drive through a flooded area. You never know the depth of the water or if the road is washed out. Turn around, don’t drown. We’ll monitor the potential heavy rain threats this week and keep you updated as we adjust the forecast.
