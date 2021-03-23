Fact or Fiction: Can COVID-19 impact brain function and mental health?

“There’s a lot of work ahead but I also see hope, too,” cited Nguyen. “I don’t have to be scared in saying I need mental health treatment; I don’t need to pretend it’s going to be okay. I am so grateful that narrative is changing. I think everyone who understands a year into this pandemic that the solution is not to charge forward, there’s a wall you’re going to hit. A lot of people are going to burn out. At some point your body is going to say, ‘if you won’t stop, I will stop for you.’”