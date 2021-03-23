COVID vaccine preparedness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re clearing up more confusion about how to prepare for a COVID vaccine and what to do if you experience side-effects.
Health experts say it’s best to do nothing before getting a COVID vaccine, which means don’t take any extra medications or try to prep for possible side effects. But a local health leader says there are options if you happen to experience side-effects after getting vaccinated.
Upon getting the first shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. David Hicks, with the Jefferson County Department of Health says he experienced side-effects.
“I had a lot of soreness in my shoulder that lasted about a day or so. I also had a little bit of fatigue,” said Hicks.
A month later after he got his second shot, Hicks says he experienced the same side-effects.
“I felt the soreness in my shoulder. I felt the fatigue and chills and it was really mild. But both times it only went for a day or maybe a day and a half and that was it,” Dr. Hicks explained.
Dr. Hicks said the county was getting reports of others experiencing the same side-effects after getting vaccinated for COVID.
The symptoms after vaccination mean your immune system is responding to the vaccine, according to Hicks.
However, unlike prior to getting vaccinated, Hicks says there are options to ease side-effect symptoms post-vaccination.
“There’s nothing overly concerning that people need to panic about. This stuff can be controlled with simple medication like over-the-counter Tylenol or Motrin,” said Hicks.
Hicks said if you have further questions about what to do about side-effects, call your healthcare provider.
