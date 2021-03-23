City leaders say storm shelters are lacking in some areas, JEFCO commissioners say plan ahead

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - As more severe weather is expected to arrive in our area this week, some of our viewers are finding it difficult to find storm shelters in their area.
Just looking at the map on the Jefferson County EMA website, you can see there are several storm shelters listed.
But in places like Vestavia Hills, Homewood, Inverness and other Over the Mountain communities, there aren’t any designated storm shelter locations.
It’s not exactly clear why there appear to be storm shelter deserts in Jefferson County. Commissioners said that’s really a question for specific cities, but they said the storm shelters the county manages are in tornado alley, and more are on the way.
A list of 31 federally funded safe rooms and community storm shelters is posted to the Jefferson County EMA website.
President of JEFCO’s commission, Jimmy Stephens, said those shelters were strategically placed following severe storms that swept through the county back in 2011.
“So, the different municipalities who may not have a federally funded storm shelter, as many as there is in Jefferson County, they do have a place for their citizens to go,” Stephens said.
But that doesn’t necessarily mean it will be a convenient place to get to.
City leaders in Vestavia Hills admit there is not a community storm shelter nearby and said it could be a bit of a hike for those who can’t shelter in place.
So, you’ll have to do some research.
“If you live in a municipality, you need to get with the municipality to find out where is a safe place, where can we go in our community,” Jefferson County Manager, Tony Petelos.
Stephens said county leaders are working with the EMA to get four new non-federally funded storm shelters built to accommodate more people.
Those will be built in Bagley, Brighton, Graceville and Warrior, and will come out of the general fund budget, but it’s unclear when those will be finished.
“Every household, every person out there needs to have a plan. They need to know where they need to go,” Petelos said.
Jefferson County commissioners also recommend looking for alternatives to storm shelters like churches, hotels, or your local city hall.
But you’ll want to call ahead to be sure they’re open.
