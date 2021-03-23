Christian volunteers help Tuscaloosa County tornado victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The effort to help some Tuscaloosa County tornado victims has some coordination nationally, but a lot of volunteers are home grown too.
Hunter Lee’s family has lived on this land off South Rosser Road in Tuscaloosa County for generations. When Wednesday’s tornado knocked down trees and damaged three of the family’s homes, volunteers from out-of-state and some from in-state came here to help.
“They need help. They need to know there’s a bunch of Christian men out here willing to do their time and effort to help them out,” Buddy Williams told WBRC.
They’re part of a group of dozens helping here in West Alabama. A disaster response team with Samaritan’s Purse came from North Carolina. Williams, who lives in Clay, and others with Cutters For Christ, attends Asbury United Methodist Church in Birmingham.
Lee said they’re making a difference for his family’s tornado recovery.
“Its been a blessing. These are a great group of guys and the work that their doing, it would take me months to years to be able to get the amount of work they’ve done completed,” Lee expressed.
Volunteers spent Monday cutting up downed trees and getting the storm debris around Lee’s home to the side of the road so it can be removed.
“The time and the sweat and the hard work is just minor. The big part that drives us the most, talking to customers, or the clients, homeowners and helping them at a time when they’re down and out,” Williams added.
The group of volunteers plans to be here until next Saturday helping with the cleanup.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.