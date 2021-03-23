Birmingham rec-centers poised to become vaccine clinic locations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Council President William Parker has been pushing to use city facilities to host vaccine clinics for months, and this week the plan is coming together.
Parker is working with Alabama Regional Medical Services to have vaccination clinics at several city-owned rec-centers and says it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when. ARMS will be responsible for the staffing and administration of vaccines in neighborhoods identified to be most in need, such as North Birmingham and Ensley. ARMS and the city council expect to announce the locations and schedule later this week.
“I think it’s a great partnership and demonstrates that we are truly demonstrating true equity in distribution of the vaccines, and we want to make sure it’s convenient for our residents in ALL 99 neighborhoods,” said Parker.
Here is a list of the community centers that are eligible to be used as ARMS vaccination sites:
- Brownsville Heights
- Central Park
- East Pinson Valley
- Ensley
- Fountain Heights
- Harriman
- Harrison
- Hawkins
- Henry Crumpton
- Hooper City
- Howze-Sanford
- Inglenook
- Martin Luther King Jr.
- McAlpine
- Memorial
- North Birmingham
- Oxmoor
- Roosevelt City
- Sandusky
- Wiggins
- Willow Wood
- The Birmingham Botanical Gardens
