Alabama National Guard sets up mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Livingston

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama National Guard set up a mobile vaccination clinic in Livingston Tuesday. It’s the first of many upcoming opportunities for people in West Alabama to get their COVID-19 vaccination shot.
That’s why you could count Shameka Tucker as one of the many people happy to see the Alabama National Guard in Sumter County vaccinating people against coronavirus.
“I take over 20 different medicines so I need it,” Tucker told WBRC.
She has underlying health conditions and felt getting vaccinated was a priority for her. The national guard, along with ADPH and state and local EMA, organized a mobile vaccination clinic in Livingston’s Jaycee Park Tuesday.
“What we’re trying to do is reach our most vulnerable population. These communities that maybe don’t have access to care or limited transportation and bring it to them,” explained Jamey Durham with ADPH.
The groups came prepared to give vaccination shots to more than 1,100 people on Tuesday. They’ll vaccinate people until they run out of doses, then the Alabama National Guard will travel to the next location in another county and start vaccinating people there too.
“Our medical personnel were certified by the Alabama Department of Public Health to administer shots. So we have providers and army medics, air force medics on the line for that,” Col. Tom Tyler told WBRC. “It’s badly needed because look at the amount of people that’s already deceased from the virus. Even though you can still get sick from the virus, with being vaccinated you have more of a chance of living,” Tucker added.
