Tuscaloosa woman killed in vehicle accident

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 37-year-old Tuscaloosa woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday. March 19.
Alabama State Troopers said Serrita Monte Turner was struck by a vehicle driven by a teenager before 1:00 p.m. on Joe Mallisham Parkway, approximately two miles west of Tuscaloosa city limits.
The teen and a passenger were taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.