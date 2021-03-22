Tuscaloosa Incident Command drops to lower readiness level as COVID cases drop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC has learned that Tuscaloosa Incident Command has dropped to its lowest level of readiness.
“We’re virtual right now. We continue to monitor daily number from the ADPH, the numbers from DCH. Of course, we’re monitoring our employee numbers which I’m glad to say they’re all trending down,” explained Chief Randy Smith with Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue.
Chief Smith described some of the changes happening recently to Tuscaloosa Incident Command after coronavirus cases in the community started dropping. On Friday, only 14 patients positive for COVID-19 required care at DCH Regional Medical Center.
“When we stood up to a level 2 or 3, we had people actively on the floor at our incident command location. Now people are working remotely back at their main jobs. Nobody stopped their primary jobs, we’re wearing two hats.”
TPD, Fire Recue and people from several other city departments make up Incident Command. They helped Mayor Walt Maddox make decisions to protect residents and city employees from the virus and made sure DCH was not overwhelmed with positive cases. Smith said the mayor supported leveling down as the number of coronavirus cases in the city declined to some of the lowest levels in months.
“Locally we’ve seen a decrease, We’ve seen a decrease throughout the state,” he continued.
Smith added they can level up if necessary if there is a rise in cases again. He also believed part of the reason for the decline is the success of the mask ordinance and the rise in coronavirus vaccinations.
