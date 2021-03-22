Rock the South announces dates for 2021 event

“With the recent announcements made concerning Alabama’s mask ordinance ending on April 9 as well as The University of Alabama’s decision to return to traditional in-classroom instruction for fall 2021 and plans to open Bryant-Denny Stadium to full capacity for football games, we are following models that predict COVID-19 herd immunity will be achieved by late spring or early summer,” said Shane Quick, a partner with Pepsi Rock the South. “We feel confident that we are on the right track to safely hold our outdoor event in August.”