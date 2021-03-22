Rock the South announces dates for 2021 event

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Plans for the 10th annual Rock the South are well underway in Cullman. The event this year is scheduled for August 13-14.
Organizers and the City of Cullman believe that late summer will be the perfect time for the event.
“With the recent announcements made concerning Alabama’s mask ordinance ending on April 9 as well as The University of Alabama’s decision to return to traditional in-classroom instruction for fall 2021 and plans to open Bryant-Denny Stadium to full capacity for football games, we are following models that predict COVID-19 herd immunity will be achieved by late spring or early summer,” said Shane Quick, a partner with Pepsi Rock the South. “We feel confident that we are on the right track to safely hold our outdoor event in August.”
Artist announcements will begin April 5 at 8 a.m.
Tickets will go on sale April 9 at 8 a.m. Ticket buyers for the 2020 event will be automatically emailed tickets for the 2021 event by April 19.
“We are excited to welcome everyone back this August and are excited about the huge lineup for 2021,” said Mayor Woody Jacobs, City of Cullman. “The health, safety, and well-being of our employees, guests, and event participants will remain a top priority for both the City of Cullman and Pepsi Rock the South organizers.”
