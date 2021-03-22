Northport Intermediate School principal talks school environment pros

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Schools board has picked Michael Tilford as the principal for the new intermediate school being built in Northport.
Tilford said this new school could be a relief for parents.
The best way to describe Northport Intermediate School is for students too mature for elementary school but not quite ready for middle. It will be a great place for that “between” phase for students 10 to 12 years old.
Tilford said the intermediate school route will help the transition into middle school play out more smoothly for students. Even though Northport is exploring the idea of starting their own school system, as their population grows, overcrowding in much of their schools needs a fix now.
Educators at the new school will teach fifth and sixth grade students coming from Huntington and Flatwood elementary. Then it’s off to Echols Middle School for seventh and eighth grade.
“Introduce them to the ideas, concepts and even some of the freedoms that they’ll see in the secondary level in a much more controlled environment, then they necessarily would’ve gotten if we just put them into a middle school,” said Tilford.
Northport Intermediate School is scheduled to open to new students and staff, in time for the new 2021-22 school year.
