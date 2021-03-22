New way to get alerts in Jefferson Co. about sewer overflow issues

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - It’s an issue that can happen after storms and heavy rain, sewers overflowing.
Now there is a new way to get alerts in Jefferson County about sewer overflows in neighborhoods.
The Environmental Services Group launched Everbridge notifications for sewer overflows. Much like you can sign up for severe weather notifications you can now sign up to be notified if there is a spill in your area.
Here is the link to sign up: https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736722518/#/signup
