New data shows the ‘Black Belt’ has the highest percentage of vaccinations in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Preparations are underway for the Alabama National Guard to deploy to dozens of rural counties.
The plan is to administer COVID-19 vaccines to the state’s most vulnerable populations, but new data shows progress is already being made.
Starting Tuesday, the National Guard will host mobile vaccination clinics in 24 counties.
Many of those will be in the Black Belt, and state health officials said new numbers show that area has the highest percentage of people getting COVID-19 shots.
State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris, said the Alabama Department of Public Health has been working diligently to provide county-level data about COVID-19 vaccines.
He said the counties with the highest percentages now are in the Black Belt.
“Almost all of them are and that’s a deliberate effort on our part to try to make sure we reach those most vulnerable counties. I believe the top nine counties in the state in terms of percent vaccinated are all Black Belt counties,” Dr. Harris said.
But Dr. Harris said there is still work to be done, which is why Black Belt counties will be included in the National Guard vaccination program.
“A little more than 15% of our vaccine has gone to African Americans in our state. That number is increasing and we’re glad to see that, although it’s still below where we would like to get,” Dr. Harris explained.
Compared to that 15% number for Black Alabamians, about 54% of white Alabamians have gotten the vaccine, but a recent study in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report ranks Alabama in the top ten for vaccination equity.
“Alabama actually ranked ninth in the country in being successful at reaching its most vulnerable populations. We’re very proud of that, and again, I would say that’s not an accident. That’s a very deliberate strategy on our part,” Dr. Harris said.
Dr. Harris added the plan for the National Guard is to give shots four days a week, Tuesday thru Friday, moving from one county to the next.
Then after three weeks, they will start over to go back to give second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
You can find a list of those vaccine clinic by visiting: https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/ng-clinics.html
*New Locations/Dates
First Dose: Tuesday, March 23, 2021
County: Covington
Second Dose: Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Address: Kiwanis Building: 2085 Kiwanis Drive, Andalusia, AL 36420
First Dose: Tuesday, March 23, 2021
County: Sumter
Second Dose: Tuesday, April 13, 2021
*Address: Jaycee Park: Hopkins St., Livingston, AL 35470
First Dose: Wednesday, March 24, 2021
County: Coffee
Second Dose: Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Address: Enterprise Civic Center: 2401 Neil Metcalf Road, Enterprise, AL 36330
First Dose: Wednesday, March 24, 2021
County: Greene
Second Dose: Wednesday, April 14, 2021
*Address: Greenetrack: 524 Co Road 208, Eutaw, AL 35462
First Dose: Thursday, March 25, 2021
County: Dale
Second Dose: Thursday, April 15, 2021
Address: Ozark Civic Center: 320 E. College St., Ozark, AL 36360
First Dose: Thursday, March 25, 2021
County: Hale
Second Dose: Thursday, April 15, 2021
*Address: Boys and Girls Club: (Old National Guard Armory), 515 Greene St., Greensboro, AL 36744
First Dose: Friday, March 26, 2021
County: Henry
Second Dose: Friday, April 16, 2021
Address: Calvary Baptist Church: 310 Dothan Road, Abbeville, AL 36310
First Dose: Friday, March 26, 2021
County: Perry
Second Dose: Friday, April 16, 2021
Address: Marion Military Institute
First Dose: Tuesday, March 30, 2021
County: Dallas
Second Dose: Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Address: Bloch Park: 108 Dallas Ave., Selma, AL 36701
First Dose: Tuesday, March 30, 2021
County: Lowndes
Second Dose: Wednesday, April 20, 2021
Address: Old National Guard Armory: 5 Gilmer Hills Road, Fort Deposit, AL 36032
First Dose: Wednesday, March 31, 2021
County: Bullock
Second Dose: Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Address: Union Springs Elementary School: 211 Conecuh Ave. W., Union Springs, AL 36089
First Dose: Wednesday, March 31, 2021
County: Choctaw
Second Dose: Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Address: Heritage Church of God, 161 Main St., Gilbertown, AL 36908
First Dose: Thursday, April 1, 2021
County: Macon
Second Dose: Thursday, April 22, 2021
Address: Alabama National Guard Armory: 1101 Chappie James Ave., Tuskegee, AL 36083
First Dose: Thursday, April 1, 2021
County: Marengo
Second Dose: Thursday, April 22, 2021
*Address: Linden Athletic Field, 801 E. Coats Ave., Linden, AL 36748
First Dose: Friday, April 2, 2021
County: Russell
Second Dose: Friday, April 23, 2021
Address: Chattahoochee Valley Community College: 2602 College Drive, Phenix City, AL 36869
First Dose: Friday, April 2, 2021
County: Wilcox
Second Dose: Friday, April 23, 2021
Address: Wilcox Central High School: 1310 T. L. Threadgill Road, Camden, AL 36726
*First Dose: Tuesday, April 6, 2021
County: Washington
*Second Dose: Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Address: 111 River Road (Just off Highway 43), Mclntosh, AL 36553
First Dose: Tuesday, April 6, 2021
County: Butler
Second Dose: Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Address: Southside Baptist Church: 211 King St., Greenville, AL 36037
*First Dose: Friday, April 9, 2021
County: Conecuh
*Second Dose: Friday, April 30, 2021
Address: Liberty Hills Shopping Center: 78 Liberty Hill Place, Evergreen, AL 36401
First Dose: Wednesday, April 7, 2021
County: Crenshaw
Second Dose: Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Address: Tom Harbin Farm Center: 816 Airport Road, Luverne, AL 36049
First Dose: Wednesday, April 7, 2021
County: Monroe
Second Dose: Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Address: Monroe County HS: 212 Tiger Drive, Monroeville, AL 36460
First Dose: Thursday, April 8, 2021
County: Clarke
Second Dose: Thursday, April 29, 2021
Address: SP Hudson Park: 115 Park St., Grove Hill, AL 36451
First Dose: Thursday, April 8, 2021
County: Pike
Second Dose: Thursday, April 29, 2021
Address: Sportsplex: 701 Enzor Road, Troy, AL 36079
First Dose: Friday, April 9, 2021
County: Barbour
Second Dose: Friday, April 30, 2021
Address: Baker Hill School: 24 School House Road, Eufaula, AL 36027
