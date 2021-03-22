New data shows the ‘Black Belt’ has the highest percentage of vaccinations in Alabama

National Guard mobile vaccination sites
By Chasity Maxie | March 22, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT - Updated March 22 at 5:27 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Preparations are underway for the Alabama National Guard to deploy to dozens of rural counties.

The plan is to administer COVID-19 vaccines to the state’s most vulnerable populations, but new data shows progress is already being made.

Starting Tuesday, the National Guard will host mobile vaccination clinics in 24 counties.

Many of those will be in the Black Belt, and state health officials said new numbers show that area has the highest percentage of people getting COVID-19 shots.

State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris, said the Alabama Department of Public Health has been working diligently to provide county-level data about COVID-19 vaccines.

He said the counties with the highest percentages now are in the Black Belt.

“Almost all of them are and that’s a deliberate effort on our part to try to make sure we reach those most vulnerable counties. I believe the top nine counties in the state in terms of percent vaccinated are all Black Belt counties,” Dr. Harris said.

But Dr. Harris said there is still work to be done, which is why Black Belt counties will be included in the National Guard vaccination program.

“A little more than 15% of our vaccine has gone to African Americans in our state. That number is increasing and we’re glad to see that, although it’s still below where we would like to get,” Dr. Harris explained.

Compared to that 15% number for Black Alabamians, about 54% of white Alabamians have gotten the vaccine, but a recent study in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report ranks Alabama in the top ten for vaccination equity.

“Alabama actually ranked ninth in the country in being successful at reaching its most vulnerable populations. We’re very proud of that, and again, I would say that’s not an accident. That’s a very deliberate strategy on our part,” Dr. Harris said.

Dr. Harris added the plan for the National Guard is to give shots four days a week, Tuesday thru Friday, moving from one county to the next.

Then after three weeks, they will start over to go back to give second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

You can find a list of those vaccine clinic by visiting: https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/ng-clinics.html

*New Locations/Dates

First Dose: Tuesday, March 23, 2021

County: Covington

Second Dose: Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Address: Kiwanis Building: 2085 Kiwanis Drive, Andalusia, AL 36420

First Dose: Tuesday, March 23, 2021

County: Sumter

Second Dose: Tuesday, April 13, 2021

*Address: Jaycee Park: Hopkins St., Livingston, AL 35470

First Dose: Wednesday, March 24, 2021

County: Coffee

Second Dose: Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Address: Enterprise Civic Center: 2401 Neil Metcalf Road, Enterprise, AL 36330

First Dose: Wednesday, March 24, 2021

County: Greene

Second Dose: Wednesday, April 14, 2021

*Address: Greenetrack: 524 Co Road 208, Eutaw, AL 35462

First Dose: Thursday, March 25, 2021

County: Dale

Second Dose: Thursday, April 15, 2021

Address: Ozark Civic Center: 320 E. College St., Ozark, AL 36360

First Dose: Thursday, March 25, 2021

County: Hale

Second Dose: Thursday, April 15, 2021

*Address: Boys and Girls Club: (Old National Guard Armory), 515 Greene St., Greensboro, AL 36744

First Dose: Friday, March 26, 2021

County: Henry

Second Dose: Friday, April 16, 2021

Address: Calvary Baptist Church: 310 Dothan Road, Abbeville, AL 36310

First Dose: Friday, March 26, 2021

County: Perry

Second Dose: Friday, April 16, 2021

Address: Marion Military Institute

First Dose: Tuesday, March 30, 2021

County: Dallas

Second Dose: Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Address: Bloch Park: 108 Dallas Ave., Selma, AL 36701

First Dose: Tuesday, March 30, 2021

County: Lowndes

Second Dose: Wednesday, April 20, 2021

Address: Old National Guard Armory: 5 Gilmer Hills Road, Fort Deposit, AL 36032

First Dose: Wednesday, March 31, 2021

County: Bullock

Second Dose: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Address: Union Springs Elementary School: 211 Conecuh Ave. W., Union Springs, AL 36089

First Dose: Wednesday, March 31, 2021

County: Choctaw

Second Dose: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Address: Heritage Church of God, 161 Main St., Gilbertown, AL 36908

First Dose: Thursday, April 1, 2021

County: Macon

Second Dose: Thursday, April 22, 2021

Address: Alabama National Guard Armory: 1101 Chappie James Ave., Tuskegee, AL 36083

First Dose: Thursday, April 1, 2021

County: Marengo

Second Dose: Thursday, April 22, 2021

*Address: Linden Athletic Field, 801 E. Coats Ave., Linden, AL 36748

First Dose: Friday, April 2, 2021

County: Russell

Second Dose: Friday, April 23, 2021

Address: Chattahoochee Valley Community College: 2602 College Drive, Phenix City, AL 36869

First Dose: Friday, April 2, 2021

County: Wilcox

Second Dose: Friday, April 23, 2021

Address: Wilcox Central High School: 1310 T. L. Threadgill Road, Camden, AL 36726

*First Dose: Tuesday, April 6, 2021

County: Washington

*Second Dose: Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Address: 111 River Road (Just off Highway 43), Mclntosh, AL 36553

First Dose: Tuesday, April 6, 2021

County: Butler

Second Dose: Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Address: Southside Baptist Church: 211 King St., Greenville, AL 36037

*First Dose: Friday, April 9, 2021

County: Conecuh

*Second Dose: Friday, April 30, 2021

Address: Liberty Hills Shopping Center: 78 Liberty Hill Place, Evergreen, AL 36401

First Dose: Wednesday, April 7, 2021

County: Crenshaw

Second Dose: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Address: Tom Harbin Farm Center: 816 Airport Road, Luverne, AL 36049

First Dose: Wednesday, April 7, 2021

County: Monroe

Second Dose: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Address: Monroe County HS: 212 Tiger Drive, Monroeville, AL 36460

First Dose: Thursday, April 8, 2021

County: Clarke

Second Dose: Thursday, April 29, 2021

Address: SP Hudson Park: 115 Park St., Grove Hill, AL 36451

First Dose: Thursday, April 8, 2021

County: Pike

Second Dose: Thursday, April 29, 2021

Address: Sportsplex: 701 Enzor Road, Troy, AL 36079

First Dose: Friday, April 9, 2021

County: Barbour

Second Dose: Friday, April 30, 2021

Address: Baker Hill School: 24 School House Road, Eufaula, AL 36027

