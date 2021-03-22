Missing Person Alert issued for 30-year-old woman in Hackleburg

By WBRC Staff | March 22, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT - Updated March 22 at 12:27 PM

HACKLEBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - ALEA has issued a Missing & Endangered Person Alert for 30-year-old Courtney Brooke Pickens Beard.

ALEA says she has been missing since March 17. She was last seen in a red Ford F-150 bearing Alabama tag number 33CN734. However, Beard may be in a blue older-model Ford Explorer bearing the Alabama tag number 33CK899.

Beard is described has having blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is listed as 5-foot-4, 150 pounds.

If you have other information about this missing person, contact the Hackleburg PD at (205) 935-5195.

