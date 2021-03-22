Hundreds gather at Linn Park for vigil, after violence against Asian-Americans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of people of Asian American descent joined people of all races Saturday evening in Linn Park, to remember victims of violence against Asian Americans.
They gathered for a candlelight vigil, placing tea candles under a banner with the names of the eight people, who were shot to death in Georgia earlier this week.
They also remembered numerous other victims of similar violence over the past year, as violence against members of the Asian American community has increased.
At least one speaker pointed the finger at former President Donald Trump, who began a year ago referring to COVID-19 as “the China virus.”
Speakers asked the community to come together, and people of other races to join them, as they spoke out against the violence and the rise of white supremacist organizations.
“Since we’ve been always taught to be quiet and reserved, I think this is a great opportunity to kind of break that barrier, and to connect with other communities in Birmingham,” said one of the speakers, Jacqueline Le,
Before the lighting of the candles, the crowd heard from a number of speakers, including an Asian American woman who recalled being a robbery victim in Chicago.
Speakers asked the crowd to look around, to see the diverse group of people who came to the rally with the mission to support everyone.
