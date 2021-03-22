Hokes Bluff man arrested for sex abuse of a child

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Hokes Bluff was arrested twice on a charge of possession of child pornography and then on Sex Abuse of a Child less than 12.
According to Sheriff Jonathon Horton, after an on-going investigation, it was found that Cory Blake Mink, 31, of Hokes Bluff was found to be in possession of child pornography. Mink was arrested on February 25, 2021 for these charges and had a bond of $50,000.
After being released and further investigation, Investigative Brandi Fuller said Mink was arrested again on Sex Abuse of a Child Less than 12.
Mink is currently being held in the Etowah County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond. Mink’s bond conditions consist of no contact with the victim or her immediate family, no unsupervised contact with anyone under 12 years old, no access to internet or any social media and to be supervised by Etowah County Community Corrections.
Horton gave a special thank you to Rainbow City PD, Etowah County Investigations Unit, Etowah County Department of Human Resources, and the James M. Barrie Center for Children with assisting the investigations in this case.
