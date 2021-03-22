First Alert for rain moving in Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We hope you had a wonderful and relaxing weekend. Weather ended up with cool mornings and comfortable afternoons. The good news is that the pleasant weather is forecast to continue today. The bad news is that rain will move back in tomorrow. Temperatures are mostly in the 40s with some 50s across Central Alabama this morning. First Alert AccuTrack is showing a partly cloudy sky this morning with clouds to our west trying to move in. We’ll end up with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover today. No rain is expected this afternoon. Temperatures are going to be a little bit warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s. Plan for easterly winds today at 5-10 mph. It should be a beautiful day if you want to go for a walk or jog outside.
First Alert for Rain Tuesday: We’ll end up with a mostly cloudy sky tonight with overnight lows dropping into the mid 50s. Winds will begin to increase tomorrow morning with southeast winds at 10-15 mph. We could end up seeing gusts near 20 mph at times. Our next system will begin to move in tomorrow afternoon and evening spreading showers and maybe a few isolated thunderstorms into our area. Severe weather with this system is looking unlikely as most of the ingredients to produce stronger storms will remain well to our south along the Gulf Coast. I do think we’ll have a chance to see heavy rain and gusty winds as moisture moves in. Heavier rainfall totals will likely occur along the southern half of our state. Plan for temperatures to climb into the upper 60s Tuesday afternoon. Rainfall totals could add up around a half inch with higher totals south of I-20.
Rain Chances Possible Wednesday: The system that moves in tomorrow to produce showers and a few thunderstorms will likely stall across the Southeast Wednesday. Best chance to see occasional showers Wednesday afternoon will likely occur in west Alabama and for areas along and south of I-20. Most of us will stay mostly cloudy Wednesday afternoon with highs in the lower 70s. Morning low temperatures should trend mild with most of us in the mid to upper 50s.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a strong cold front that is forecast to move through our area Thursday evening and Thursday night. The European model remains the most aggressive with the strength of the system and is indicating a threat for strong to severe storms across Alabama Thursday evening. The GFS model is a little weaker and progressive and shows a lower threat for severe storms. We are predicting increasing rain and thunderstorms chances Thursday across all of Central Alabama. We’ll introduce a threat for a few strong or severe storms capable of producing strong winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. Instability, or fuel needed to support and intensify storms, appears lower than our system from last Wednesday. Wind shear will remain quite high which would support the thought of at least introducing a chance for strong and severe storms. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the lower 70s Thursday. Just make sure you have ways to receive warnings in case strong or severe storms develop Thursday afternoon and evening.
Temporarily Drying Out Friday: There’s a small chance we could see a few showers early Friday morning, but most of Friday is looking dry. We’ll end up with a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the low to mid 70s. Friday will be a good day to run some errands or get some outdoor activities out of the way. Rain chances look to return Saturday.
Weekend Forecast: The weekend is shaping up to start a little wet as another disturbance moves through Central Alabama Saturday. We’ll introduce a 40% chance for scattered showers across the area with highs in the low to mid 70s. We’ll hold on to a small chance for isolated showers Sunday with highs in the lower 70s. Models are hinting that a cold front could move through Sunday into Monday giving us slightly cooler temperatures as we head into next week. It remains too early to determine how cold it will get at this time as models continue to show different outcomes.
