First Alert for rain moving in Tuesday

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a strong cold front that is forecast to move through our area Thursday evening and Thursday night. The European model remains the most aggressive with the strength of the system and is indicating a threat for strong to severe storms across Alabama Thursday evening. The GFS model is a little weaker and progressive and shows a lower threat for severe storms. We are predicting increasing rain and thunderstorms chances Thursday across all of Central Alabama. We’ll introduce a threat for a few strong or severe storms capable of producing strong winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. Instability, or fuel needed to support and intensify storms, appears lower than our system from last Wednesday. Wind shear will remain quite high which would support the thought of at least introducing a chance for strong and severe storms. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the lower 70s Thursday. Just make sure you have ways to receive warnings in case strong or severe storms develop Thursday afternoon and evening.