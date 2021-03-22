Crews working to clean up Tuscaloosa County after multiple tornados

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many areas in Alabama are in recovery mode tonight after at least 20 different tornados ripped through communities earlier this week.
According to the National Weather Service, at least three tornados touched down in Tuscaloosa County.
Now, National relief organizations are in town to help clean up.
“There’s homes that are completely totaled,” Samaritan’s Purse manager of U.S. disaster relief Todd Taylor said. “For those homeowners, this storm is just as severe as the storm that hit in Tuscaloosa {in 2011}. It’s not as large a scale, but for those homeowners who have lost everything, losing everything is losing everything.”
More than twenty volunteers from all over, were in the county today, working with Samaritan’s Purse, a national disaster relief organization that’s helping to clean up the ruins.
“Just to be able to come alongside them during this time,” Taylor said. “We help them clean up their yards and get the trees cut up and moved out to the road. It just takes one less thing off their plate.”
But, even with dozens of volunteers hauling branches and laying down tarps, they say it will still take days. The organization is planning to be in the county until the end of the week.
“There is something inside of most of us that causes us to be here,” Volunteer Paul Hoffman said. “From what we have seen, the homeowners have been very glad to see us.”
It’s long hard days, but volunteers said it’s worth it.
“It means so much to these homeowners,” Taylor said.
“You’re tired, but it’s a good kind of tired,” Hoffman said.
If you want to volunteer or need a crew to come to your damage, call the numbers below.
205-650-2937 and 205-650-2937.
